‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Sets April 2024 Theatrical Release

For those who can’t have their fill of the Lord of the Rings in the upcoming Amazon series, there’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime movie from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation which the studio has set for release on April 12, 2024 (not April 21 as reported by others; that’s a Sunday). Warners already had the release date RSVPed for a New Line movie on the calendar.

The movie explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures: the mighty King of Rohan – Helm Hammerhand.

The release comes 21 years after the culmination of the Lord of the Rings trilogy based on the iconic books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Kenji Kamiyama directs with Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, executive producing and Joseph Chou producing. The writing team of Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou have penned the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews. The Lord of the Rings returning creative team also includes Oscar winner Richard Taylor and esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.