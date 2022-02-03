‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Unveils New Middle-Earth Character Posters

Amazon has released a slew of new character posters for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, in a tease for the upcoming series. No faces or character names are revealed, only a lot of torsos and hands, but they provide some clues while leaving fans guessing as to who may be attached to the show.

The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. The series brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to launch September 2 on Prime Video.

Check out the character posters below that were released today on Instagram.