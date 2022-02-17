‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ To Go Live On State Of The Union Night

Stephen Colbert will be offering his live take on the news on the night of the State of the Union.

The Late Show will be broadcasting live on the East Coast on Tuesday March 1 as the CBS late-night show marks the 44th time that it has broadcast live since 2016.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be Colbert’s guest at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. There will also be a music performance by Jon Batiste and indie country rockers Big Thief.

It also marks Sanders’ 14th appearance on the late-night show.

March 1 will be President Joe Biden’s first official State of the Union – he delivered an address before a joint session of Congress last April. Earlier this week, former President Obama’s advisor David Axelrod warned Biden to “be humble” during his address, calling the state of the union “stressed.”

The Late Show is produced by The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios and is exec produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.