‘The Last Of Us’: HBO Chief Gives Premiere Date Update On Video Game Adaptation

One of HBO’s highest-profile upcoming series is The Last of Us, based on the popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name. The premium network is yet to set a premiere date for the series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

There had been hope that The Last of Us could debut in late 2022, but fans of the video game will have to wait a little longer.

“It’s not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in ’23,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline during an interview tied to TCA.

He did have an encouraging update as he teased what is to come.

“I have seen some early episodes and I’m very excited,” Bloys said. “Craig did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it, but it will not be in ’22.”

Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

With its scope and genre origins, The Last of Us has drawn parallels to HBO’s blockbuster fantasy drama Game of Thrones. There is also a strong behind-the-scene connection between the two in GoT executive producer Carolyn Strauss, who now executive produces The Last of Us.

Bloys was quick to dismiss any hype that The Last of Us could be HBO’s next Game of Thrones.

“There is no next Game of Thrones,” he said. “I’ve been here long enough that I’ve been through, what’s the next Sopranos, what’s next Game of Thrones, now what’s next Succession. There is no next Game of Thrones.”

The cast of The Last of Us also features Anna Torv, TLOU voice actress Merle Dandrige, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce and Murray Bartlett.