‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Samuel L. Jackson Revisits The Past In Trailer For Apple TV+ Alzheimer’s Drama Series

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming drama series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role and Dominique Fishback.

“I got a lot of things to do, and I need my memory to do it,” Jackson’s Alzheimer’s-stricken Ptolemy proclaims in the trailer.

Set to debut on Friday, March 11, the six-episode drama is based on the novel by Walter Mosley. Ptolemy Grey is an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

During the series’ CTAM panel on Friday, Jackson spoke about embodying the titular character and tapping into his personal experiences with Alzheimer’s.

“I’m from a family where I felt like I was surrounded by Alzheimer’s,” he shared, noting various members of his family who have been inflicted with the disease. “I’ve watched them change, deteriorate and become different people over the years.”

He added that he also hopes the series will validate the experience of those dealing with loved ones’ battle with Alzheimer’s.

When it comes to bringing Mosley’s words to screen the author praised his lead cast, noting “they did an extraordinary job at making the book look and feel like it wanted it to be, wanted the series to become.”

The series also features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller.

The series will debut with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly, every Friday.