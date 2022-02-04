‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Renewed For Season 3 By Showtime

The L Word: Generation Q will be back for another go-round. Showtime has renewed the sequel to the groundbreaking LGBTQ series for a 10-episode third season for premiere later this year.

Created by Ilene Chaiken, The L Word: Generation Q follows a group of LGBTQ friends in Los Angeles as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success. Jennifer Beals, Leisha Haily, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi and Jordan Hull star.

There will be lots of loose ends to tie up in Season 3. In Season 2, Bette (Beals) dealt with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (guest star Rosie O’Donnell) engagement, and daughter Angie’s (Hull) search for her birth father; Shane (Moennig) ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton); and hot new author Alice (Hailey) wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani (Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Moafi) during her father’s trial; Finley (Toboni) and Sophie (Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other.

The L Word: Generation Q season three is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.