‘The Hills’ Gets Rewatch Podcast Via Kast Media

EXCLUSIVE: Kast Media is going from The OC to The Hills. The MTV reality series is getting its own rewatch podcast.

Kast Media, the company behind Welcome to The OC, Bitches and The Twilight Effect podcasts, will launch the series later this spring.

The show will give fans a peek behind the curtain of the show that made stars of the likes of Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

It’s not clear which of the stars will front the show but cast members are expected to discuss their take on editing, what really happened versus what actually aired, and what they thought of the many controversial storylines.

The Hills ran for six seasons between 2006 and 2010 and was originally developed as a spinoff of Laguna Beach. A sequel series The Hills: New Beginnings ran for two seasons between 2019 and 2021.

“The Hills was such an iconic staple of reality tv, and it was part of our everyday conversations at one point,” says Harris Lane, VP of Content Distribution & Strategy at Kast Media. “We want the fans of the show to relive those moments, and the storylines that had us all captivated by this world of the LA elite. This is an opportunity for Kast to invite audiences into the living room and hear the truth straight from the mouths of the cast members.”