‘The Harder They Fall’ Wins Big At The Black Reel Awards Taking In The Most Awards By Any Film This Year

There were big at the 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards presented by idobi. Featuring 12 live awards and 5 honorees, along with the unveiling of a new statuette, and tributes to Black Cinema History.

This year’s show became a battle of cinematic royalty, beginning with a duel twenty years in the making. In 2001 Denzel Washington faced off against Will Smith in the Outstanding Actor category with Washington’s performance in Training Day beating out Smith’s work in Ali. In the return match, Smith proved he is the reigning king with his role in King Richard receiving the Outstanding Actor award over Washington’s “king” in The Tragedy of Macbeth. King Richard also claimed the awards for Outstanding Film and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis).

Jeymes Samuel’s masterpiece, The Harder They Fall claimed a record 20 Bolt nominations. Fall cashed in their nominations for a total of 6 wins, the most wins by any film this year. King Richard and Passing tied for second place with 3 wins each. With no other studio coming close to double digits, Netflix proved to be the ruling studio by winning 12 Bolt awards.

Another battle garnering attention was the face-off between power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce in the Outstanding Original Song category. That fight turned out to be a draw when H.E.R. took the title with “Automatic Woman” from the Bruised soundtrack — Vanguard Award honoree, Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

In addition, several entertainment luminaries were honored with Special Achievement Awards, including Vanguard Award winners Halle Berry and Nate Moore, Laurence Fishburne with the Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award, Chaz Ebert with the Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award, and Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award recipient Suzanne de Passe.

The evening also featured a stellar lineup of presenters, including Captain America Anthony Mackie, song writer extraordinaire Diane Warren, Emmy Award nominee Robin Thede, director and Bolt winner Matthew Cherry, two-time Oscar winner Russell Williams, Tony-Award winner Patina Miller, Bolt winner and star of stage and screen Coleman Domingo and other celebrated actors, who further electrified a historic night.

The month of February concluded fiercely thanks to a fabulous night of black excellence. “It is fitting that as we close Black History Month, this year’s Black Reel Awards continues to spotlight individuals who make cinematic strides,” said Black Reels CEO/Founder, Tim Gordon. “As opportunities increase, both above and below the line, we remain dedicated to shining a light on Black film creatives, while amplifying their voices throughout the industry. I’m also proud of our partnership with idobi Network. In working with their team and CMO Sherin Nicole, we will continue to expand our brand, both on traditional as well as non-traditional viewing platforms.”

Congratulations to the 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards winners! Check Out the Full List Below:

Outstanding Film | King Richard

Will Smith, Tim White & Trevor White, producers

Outstanding Director

Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Actor

Will Smith | King Richard

Outstanding Actress

Tessa Thompson | Passing

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo | Zola

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis | King Richard

Outstanding Screenplay

Passing | Rebecca Hall

Outstanding Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film

African America (South Africa) | Muzi Mthembu, director

Outstanding Ensemble

The Harder They Fall | Victoria Thomas, casting director

Outstanding Voice Performance

Maya Rudolph | The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Outstanding Score

The Harder They Fall | Jeymes Samuel, composer

Outstanding Original Song

“Automatic Woman” (Bruised)

H.E.R., performer; H.E.R, Van Hunt & Brittany Hazzard, writers

Outstanding Independent Film

Zola | Janicza Bravo, director

Outstanding Short Film

Coffee | Jordan Pitt, director

Outstanding Independent Documentary

100 Years from Mississippi | Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, director

Outstanding Emerging Director

Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male

Anthony Ramos | In the Heights

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female

Ariana DeBose | West Side Story

Outstanding First Screenplay

Passing | Rebecca Hall

Outstanding Cinematography

The Tragedy of Macbeth | Bruno Delbonnel, cinematographer

Outstanding Costume Design

The Harder They Fall | Antoinette Messam, costume designer

Outstanding Editing

The Harder They Fall | Tom Eagles, editor

Outstanding Production Design

The Tragedy of Macbeth | Stefan Dechant, production designer