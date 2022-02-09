‘The Golden Spoon’ Limited Series From Aline Brosh McKenna In Works At Hulu

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Courtesy of Kit Karzen

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is developing The Golden Spoon, a darkly comic murder mystery limited series based on the upcoming novel by Jessica Olien, from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna and ABC Signature, where Brosh McKenna and her Lean Machine banner are under an overall deal.

Written by Brosh McKenna, The Golden Spoon is set in the idyllic world of TV baking competitions. It tells the story behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite comfort show — a story of feuding hosts, sabotaged recipes, and the hapless contestants who must solve the crime before it’s too late.

Brosh McKenna serves as showrunner and executive produces through Lean Machine whose Heather Morris co-executive produces. ABC Signature is the studio.

Brosh McKenna is currently directing her first feature film, Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for Netflix, along with developing other projects under her Lean Machine banner at ABC Signature. She is known for her 2006 feature adaptation of the popular novel The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, and for co-creating Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with star Rachel Bloom. Brosh McKennna was the showrunner and directed the finale episodes of all four seasons of the CW series. She is repped by CAA and Ken Richman at HJTH.

Olien, who writes under the pseudonym Jessa Maxwell, is the author and illustrator for five picture books for HarperCollins’ Balzer+Bray. Olien, who has background in journalism and is a comics contributor to the NYT Book Review, The New Yorker, and A Cup of Jo, is currently working on a middle grade graphic novel for Holt BYR. The Golden Spoon is her first novel. Olien is repped by ICM.

