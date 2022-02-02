‘The Gilded Age’ Viewership Grows 15% In Week 2, Surpasses ‘The White Lotus’

HBO’s The Gilded Age continues to grow from its impressive start, delivering a 15% increase in total viewers from its series premiere.

Like Euphoria Season 2, the series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes saw atypical Week 2 ratings growth with its second episode, titled “Money Isn’t Everything.” The Monday episode drew in 1.2 million viewers across all HBO platforms. The Gilded Age features Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon.

Additionally, The Gilded Age‘s premiere has grown from its initial 1 million viewers to currently tally 3.4 million viewers across all HBO platforms, besting The White Lotus, which was a Sunday series, at the same point of its run.

The series also stars Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin.

The Gilded Age is written and executive produced by Fellowes. Executive producers also include Gareth Neame, directors Michael Engler and Sallil Richard-Whitfield, David Crockett. Sonja Warfield is writer and co-executive producer. The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.