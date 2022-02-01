‘The Game’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

THE GAME: 110 -- Tyriq Withers as Connor, Curtis Washington as Andre Greaves, Toby Sanderman as Garrett Evans, Michael Anthony as DeMarco Brown, Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields and Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright in THE GAME, streaming on Paramount+.

ViacomCBS announced the Season 2 renewal of freshman series The Game on Tuesday.

Before landing at Paramount+, The Game launched as a half-hour comedy on The CW, where it ran for three seasons. It later moved to BET for six seasons and became an hourlong dramedy.

Season 1 of the new series, which is available to stream in its entirety, centers on Black culture through the prism of pro football. The Las Vegas-based team tackled a number of social issues and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each played The Game.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

Series stars include Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman.

Season 1 is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

