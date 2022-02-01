‘The Flash’: Rick Cosnett To Recur In Season 8 Return, Taking Eddie Thawne “Somewhere Unexpected”

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Cosnett is set for a multi-episode arc on Season 8 of The Flash.

Courtesy photo

Cosnett, an original cast member who played CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne in Season 1 and was killed off in the freshman finale, in October hinted at a Flash return with an Instagram photo. It was reported speculatively at the time that he would be back for a singular flashback episode.

We can reveal that Cosnett will be recurring in Season 8, appearing in at least three episodes, and that his character is being reintroduced in an unconventional way.

“Rick’s been such a fantastic part of our Flash family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since,” Eric Wallace, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement to Deadline. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of ‘Eddie Thawne’ that both honors the character’s past, but also takes it somewhere unexpected.”

Wallace would not share further details but I hear that Cosnett’s Eddie embodies different characters in his return. Cosnett could potentially do more episodes in Season 9 if it’s picked up as expected with star Grant Gustin finalizing a new deal.

Cosnett has previously reprised his role twice, in the “Flash Back” episode in Season 2 and in the “Into the Speed Force” episode in Season 3, and now he will be returning once again.

The Flash stars Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Cosnett is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Bob McGowan.