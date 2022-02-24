‘The Distant Barking Of Dogs’ Producer & Director Help Evacuate Ukrainian Protagonists Of Oscar Shortlisted Doc

Twice-Oscar-nominated producer Monica Hellstrøm and her partner at Copenhagen-based Final Cut For Real, Simon Lereng Wilmont, have helped to evacuate the protagonists of one of their films, The Distant Barking of Dogs, from a war-torn area of eastern Ukraine.

The doc, which premiered in 2017 and was Oscar shortlisted, is set on the frontline of the conflict. It follows 10-year-old Ukrainian boy Oleg throughout a year, witnessing the gradual erosion of his innocence beneath the pressures of war.

As first reported by the Nordisk Film And TV Fond, Hellstrøm and Lereng Wilmont are launching an appeal to support a local NGO helping kids in eastern Ukraine as the conflict escalates in the country. Earlier today, Russian forces began an assault on Ukraine, an action that has been widely condemned by international organizations.

Hellstrøm said both Oleg, the protagonist of The Distant Barking of Dogs, and his grandmother, have now been evacuated to a safer area in the western part of Ukraine.

The producer added that the protagonists of another Final Cut For Real documentary, A House Made of Splinters, which was set in a children’s shelter in Luhansk, have also been moved further inland, away from potential bombardments.

The pair are working with a local assistant director and local production coordinator to facilitate the evacuations, Hellstrøm explained.