‘The Cube’, Hosted By Dwyane Wade, Renewed For Season 2 At TBS

Dwyane Wade has promised tougher games after The Cube was renewed for a second season by TBS.

The WarnerMedia-owned cabler is bringing back the game show, which is based on ITV’s British series, after its initial run between June and September last year.

In The Cube, pairs of contestants are forced to compete in a series of challenges while inside a small Perspex cube. It highlights how even straightforward tasks like catching, throwing, estimating, memorizing and balancing were more difficult when confined and under pressure in a small area surrounded by a large, live studio audience.

Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home a $250,000 jackpot.

In addition to the Simplify assist and the One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the new season will feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game. Called Trial Run, it is a free practice attempt at a game – no prize for winning, no penalty for losing – but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

The Cube is produced by Objective Media Group America and exec produced by Wade via his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, as well as Objective’s Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce and showrunner Glenn Coomber.