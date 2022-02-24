‘The Crown’ Has Theft Of £150,000 In Antiques From Three Vehicles On Set Of Netflix Series

Around 350 items intended for use in the filming of the fifth season of The Netflix hit The Crown were taken from vehicles this weekend while filming of the series was taking place.

Among the missing items was a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, a quantity of Russian icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

Antiques dealers have been alerted. A Netflix spokesperson said more than 200 items were taken. They have an estimated value of slightly more than US $200,000.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” said the spokesperson. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The fifth season of The Crown is being filmed, and is expected to air by the end of the year. The series, which progresses the Royal Family through time, has an all-new cast for the season, which will be set in the 1990s. Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.