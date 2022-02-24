‘The Crown’ Has Theft Of £150,000 In Antiques From Three Vehicles On Set Of Netflix Series

Around 350 items intended for use in the filming of the fifth season of The Netflix hit The Crown were taken from vehicles this weekend while filming of the series was taking place.
Among the missing items was a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, a quantity of Russian icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.
Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.