‘The Crowded Room’: Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird Round Out Cast Of Apple TV+ Anthology Series

Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends) Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) round out the cast of The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from New Regency. They join previously announced Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, plays the lead, Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Lane will play Ariana, Danny’s closest friend and ally, together they seek revenge for the pains of their past.

Abbott portrays Stan, Danny’s lawyer and a Vietnam veteran processing the trauma from his past.

Laird is Isabel. Danny’s friend from high school, who recognizes his talent and heart in a way no one else does.

Seyfried plays Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother; and Rossum portrays Candy, Danny’s mother, through their struggles in life, she dreams of salvation in the form of someone else.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series also will be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcote; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo will serve as director and executive producer on the first season.

Lane will next be seen in Hulu-BBC limited series Conversations with Friends and is known for her role in feature American Honey. Lane is repped by WME and The Long Run’s Amy BonFleu.

Abbott portrayed Yossarian in Catch-22 and is wrapping production on Yorgos Lanthimos’ feature Poor Things. He’s repped by WME and Management 360.

Laird was most recently seen as Iris in Mayor Of Kingstown. She is repped by Unbreakable Entertainment and APA.