‘The Continental’: Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon Among 5 Cast In Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

(L-R) Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Masashi and Marina Mazepa Starz; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Katie McGrath (Supergirl), Ray McKinnon (Rectify) Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), Mark Musashi (Fear of the Walking Dead) and Marina Mazepa (Malignant) have been cast opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

In addition to Woodell and Gibson, the five join previously announced cast members Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson.

McGrath will play The Adjudicator; McKinnon portrays Jenkins; Shapiro is Lemmy; and Musahi and Mazepa will play High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel.

Executive producers Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the event series and serve as showrunners. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers.

McGrath recently wrapped filming the role of Lena Luther in the CW’s Supergirl. Her other TV credits include Dracula and BBC’s Merlin. On the film side, she has been seen in Jurassic World and in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of The Sword. McGrath is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Hamilton Hodell in the UK.

McKinnon is best known as the creator of the Peabody Award-winning series Rectify. As an actor, he has appeared in FX’s Sons of Anarchy in the role of Lincoln Potter, and in a reprisal of the role in FX’s Mayans MC. He recently wrapped the Fox limited series Dopesick.

Shapiro’s credits include the role of Mr. Shapiro in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever. On the film side, he was most recently seen in Mank.

Musashi began his career as a member of the Tokyo-based AAC Stunts. His television credits include Fear of the Walking Dead, Iron Fist and The Last Ship.

Mazepa’s film credits include Malignant and The Unholy and a recurring role in The Girl In The Woods, which is streaming on Peacock.

