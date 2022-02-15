‘The Challenge’: CBS & Paramount+ Get Reality Expansions As Streamer Makes Slew Of Renewals

ViacomCBS is supersizing reality competition franchise The Challenge.

The series, which is itself a spinoff of The Real World and Road Rules, is getting a CBS spinoff and a new Paramount+ series as well as a number of international versions on other ViacomCBS-owned networks.

The broadcast network will air The Challenge: CBS (w/t) as part of a global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will air on Paramount+.

ViacomCBS/Paramount’s Investors Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The winners of the CBS series, as well as winners from The Challenge: Argentina, which will air on Telefe, The Challenge: Australia, on Network Ten, and The Challenge: UK, on Channel 5, will all compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a battle for the first ever world champion.

Separately, Paramount+ has renewed The Challenge: All Stars for a third season, which launches on May 11.

It is one of a number of renewals – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has been picked up for a seventh season, drag competition Queen of the Universe has been picked up for a second season and The Real World: Homecoming returns for a third season, reuniting the cast of New Orleans.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Other orders for Paramount+ include All Star Shore, a competition docuseries that will feature 14 reality stars from series including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore and Bachelor in Paradise. It is set in Gran Canaria, Spain.

As previously announced, it is also bringing back Ink Master for new episodes.

Internationally, Acapulco Shore and Rio Shore have also been renewed and there will seven new iterations of the Shore franchise in markets including Argentina, Colombia and Australia, as well as a new season of Geordie Shore: Return of the OGs.