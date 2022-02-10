Amazon Studios Pic ‘The Burial’ Adds ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Actor Bill Camp

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Of) is the latest addition to the cast of Amazon Studios’ film The Burial, based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett and Mamoudou Athie.

Based on a true story, The Burial follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, hiring a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Maggie Betts is directing from a script by Doug Wright. Bobby Shriver is producing for Bobby Shriver Inc., with Double Nickel Entertainment’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner, and Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray.

Camp is an Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee best known for his performances in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, HBO’s The Night Of and a 2016 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play, The Crucible. The actor narrates Forensic Files II on HLN and will also soon be seen in New Line’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestseller, Salem’s Lot. He has also featured in such series as American Rust, The Outsider, The Looming Tower, The Leftovers and Damages. Additional film credits include Passing, News of the World, Dark Waters, Joker, The Kitchen, Native Son, Vice, The Land of Steady Habits, Skin, Red Sparrow, Wildlife, Molly’s Game, Hostiles, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Crown Heights, Gold, Jason Bourne, Loving, Midnight Special, Black Mass, Aloha, Love & Mercy, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 12 Years a Slave, Lincoln, Lawless, Compliance, Public Enemies, Reservation Road and Rounders.

Camp is represented by Innovative Artists and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vassallo.