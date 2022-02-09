The Brazilian Filmmakers Collective Launching At EFM

The Brazilian Filmmakers Collective will launch formally on February 16 at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market.

Formed by a dozen Brazilian filmmakers, and counting such acclaimed directors Ramin Bahrani (Netflix’s The White Tiger) and Fernando Meirelles (City of God) on the creative advisory board, the collective was created last year as a hub for Brazilian filmmakers working abroad to share resources, opportunities and promote creative enrichment.

The group’s directorial work has premiered at film festivals around the world including Toronto, Venice, Sundance, SXSW, New York and more. Members are at similar stages in their careers: they have each premiered their first or second feature films at A-list festivals or are working on their first feature projects with the support of competitive A-list fellowships such as the Torino Screenwriting Lab, TIFF Filmmaker Lab, Sundance Labs, Tribeca Institute Fellowships, SFFILM Residencies, Hola Mexico, and more.

Despite the differences in approach and styles, BRFC artists share a common interest in using their work in their examinations of contemporary issues impacting global communities, in particular those in Latin America. Collectively, their work has addressed immigration, LGBTQIA+ issues, gender issues, racial and economic justice, and health and technology.

“For us, it’s very important that our group and the stories we want to tell reflect the reality of our country and our cultural identities,” says member Rafael Thomaseto, director of MixBrasil Festival entry Próprio.

“Everything started very organically, with some of us calling one another, asking for creative advice or career recommendations, and then there was that moment when we realized we should start supporting each other more rather than competing against each other,” says member Alexandre Moratto, director of Netflix’s 7 Prisoners.

“Our meeting agendas include our everyday challenges as artists such as ‘how to get proper representation as filmmakers’ or ‘how to best navigate the complex film festival circuit,’ or even ‘how to find a producer who’s a good fit for a particular project,’” explains member Débora Souza Silva, director of Black Mothers, an SFFILM and Sundance Labs-supported documentary feature currently in post-production. “But we also address our big picture needs as a collective, such as finding ways to promote visibility towards our work as Brazilian filmmakers working internationally, both individually and collectively. We also share creative feedback on our projects, such as on each others’ scripts or work-in-progress edits.”

“We hope to shine a light on how diverse Brazilian cinema can be,” says member Iuli Gerbase, director of Sundance entry The Pink Cloud. “The collective’s work, though free and independent, investigates themes on the cutting edge of life in a global world today,” says member Moara Passoni, director of MoMA Doc Fortnight entry Êxtase.

“My hope is that we can continue to grow the collective to include more Brazilian filmmakers living and working abroad who share our passion and commitment to collaboration over competition. And that we can build an enriching bridge between the Brazilian and international cinema industry. Right now, our members are based in North America, but we’ve been discussing expanding to Europe and beyond.”

“One of the highlights of this group is that we all trust each other creatively,” says member Mario Furloni, director of SXSW entry Freeland. “We give each other feedback on our projects, watch each other’s films, read each other’s scripts. All in an effort to uplift each other’s work and contribute to the medium through quality. We like to let the work take the forefront, and I’ve seen my own work improve as a result.”

INAUGURAL MEMBERS

Alexandre Moratto is a Brazilian-American filmmaker known for his critically acclaimed feature films Socrates and 7 Prisoners, which together screened at over 60 film festivals worldwide including Venice and TIFF. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and an SFFILM Fellow.

Representation: William Morris Endeavor (WME), Brett Rosen, Daniela Federman, Hannah Davis.

Débora Souza Silva’s work addresses systemic racism and inequality. Her debut feature documentary Black Mothers examines the “Mothers of the Movement,” a growing, nationwide network of mothers whose African-American children have been killed or attacked in acts of police violence.

Iuli Gerbase is a Brazilian writer and director known for her Sundance entry The Pink Cloud which was awarded the Bloody Window Award at Sitges and was critically acclaimed upon its North American theatrical release, with excellent reviews from Variety, The Atlantic, and many others.

Representation: United Talent Agency (UTA), Jessica Kantor, Julien Thuan; Management 360, Geoff Shaevitz, Priya Satiani.

Jorge Camarotti is an Afro-Brazilian filmmaker based in Montreal since 2003. His latest short film Ousmane had its world premiere at TIFF followed by Clermont-Ferrand. Jorge is working on his 1st feature film, part of TIFF Labs Film Development Program.

Mario Furloni is a Brazilian director and cinematographer based in California. His feature debut Freeland premiered at SXSW and won several awards in the festival circuit. Furloni’s naturalistic camerawork can be seen in recent films such as Tribeca entry The Return and the Oscar-nominated Crip Camp.

Moara Passoni is a Brazilian filmmaker known for her MoMA Doc Fortnight entry Extasy. She was named as one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film. She is currently developing her 1st narrative feature at the Torino Screenwriting Lab.

Representation: Condé+ (Brazil), Carol Condé, Nina Belotto. Seeking US reps.

Rafael Thomaseto is a Brazilian-Italian film director and producer based in Los Angeles. His short film Próprio premiered at MixBrasil Festival and went on to screen at queer festivals internationally. As a producer, he is in development of the feature film version of Sundance entry Huella.

Sofia Geld is a Brazilian-American filmmaker known for her music videos and short documentaries. She directed the monthly human rights themed #RESIST screening series in collaboration with UnionDocs, Skylight, WITNESS and Remezcla, and acted as a producer of TIFF and Berlin entry Beba.

Tania Cypriano has been working between the United States and her native Brazil for over twenty-five years. Her most recent feature documentary, Born to Be, premiered at the New York Film Festival and was nominated for Best Feature and Outstanding Direction at the News & Docs Emmy Awards.