‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ Trailer Boasts New Art Styles; Nicole Byer, Retta Among 26 Added To Voice Cast

The Boys universe gets eight distinct new looks in the latest glimpse at Prime Video’s spinoff animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Set to debut in its entirety on March 4, The Boys Presents: Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each boast their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

The latest clip, unveiled on Wednesday also displays a range of art styles varying from homages to the original The Boys comics to those inspired by anime, Korean horror and drama, and Justin Roiland’s aesthetic. From the looks of the trailer, The Boys Presents: Diabolical will maintain the flagship series’ raunchiness, dark humor and gore.

Amazon also revealed the latest lineup of voice talent to join the series: Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams and Jenny Yokobori.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Watch the trailer above, and read about the eight episodes below.

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I’m Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation