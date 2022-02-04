‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Not Moving Forward At HBO Max

Huey and Riley Freeman will not make their return to screen. The Boondocks reboot series is no longer a go at HBO Max, Deadline can confirm.

In 2019, HBO Max had given a two-season, 24-episode order to the beloved satire animated series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation. The series was set to launch in fall 2020 with a 50-minute special.

HBO Max’s new Boondocks would have followed the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.

Sony is currently evaluating other options for the project, sources said.

The Boondocks revival was taken out to the marketplace in Spring 2019 and was confirmed by Sony Pictures Animation at the Annecy festival in June 2019. HBO Max immediately emerged as the most likely home for the new series because of WarnerMedia’s history with the franchise. The original Boondocks animated series, based on the comic strip created by McGruder, aired on the company’s Adult Swim from 2005 to 2014. The series earned McGruder a Peabody Award.

McGruder was set to return as showrunner and serve as executive producer along with Norm Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment as well as Seung Kim and Meghann Collins Robertson. Sony Pictures Animation was to produce the series in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

The Boondocks voice actor Cedric Yarbrough, who voiced Tom DuBois in the original series, spoke about the reboot’s fate earlier this week on the Geekset Podcast.

“I hate to say this…right now the show is not coming back. We’ve been wanting to do the show and Sony and its…they decided they’re going to pull the plug,” he told the podcast host Rudy Strong. “Hopefully one day we’ll be able to revisit it…I wish the show was coming back.”

In addition to Yarbrough, The Boondocks‘ original voice cast featured Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams and Jill Talley.