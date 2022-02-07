You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Management 360 Partner Chris Huvane Dies At 47
Read the full story

‘The Big Door Prize’: Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki & Crystal Fox Round Out Series Regular Cast For Apple TV+ Comedy

Brian Van Wyk/Melly Lee/Crystal Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Djouliet Amara (Devil in Ohio, Superman and Lois), Ally Maki (Home sweet Home Alone, Wrecked) and Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots, Big Little Lies) are set as series regulars opposite Chris O’Dowd, rounding out the cast of  Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel. The series hails from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra and Sammy Fourlas also star.

The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Related Story

'Presumed Innocent' Limited Series Adaptation From David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams Ordered At Apple

Amara plays Trina’ Dusty (O’Dowd) and Cass’s (Dennis) incredibly bright, sarcastic daughter, who is privately dealing with an intense cocktail of grief and guilt.

Maki portrays Hana, who works as a bartender at The Bedford Bar. She is a keen observer of human nature, but maintains an emotional distance from most of Deerfield’s residents, until she is unexpectedly drawn into the center of their drama.

Fox is Izzy, Cass’s charismatic and attention-seeking mother, she is a former dancer and the longest-serving mayor in Deerfield’s history.

Read, who is writing the adaptation, will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television. The series will be produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Amara is repped by Chris Reid at Underground in L.A., Esther Cohen at The Characters Agency in Vancouver, and Attorney Ashley Silver. Maki is repped by 3 Arts and Gang, Tyler, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Fox is repped by Greene Talent.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad