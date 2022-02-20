‘The Batman’ Releases New Trailer Tied To NBA All-Star Pre-Game

Skip to main content
'The Batman'
Warner Bros

The National Basketball Association’s annual all-star game today had an unexpected surprise in the pre-game – a new trailer for the upcoming The Batman release.

Broadcaster Brian Anderson was giving a regular transition to a commercial break when the video board outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland advertising the All-Star Game began behaving strangely.

It settled on green text saying “unmask the truth.”

That’s when the Caped Crusader showed up on the roof of the arena, as the Bat-Signal shone in the darkened sky above. Anderson gave play-by-play of the scene.

“You guys getting this in the truck? Something’s happening outside.” Anderson said. “Hold up, is that the Bat-Signal? I think the Batman’s on the roof. And I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

The trailer then was unleashed for the March 4 release date on the film, which stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitze and Paul Dano.

