‘The Batman’ Special Imax Advance Previews Sell Out

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. put tickets on sale for a special preview of The Batman ion Tuesday morning, to be held in Imax on March 1, and the showtimes at 350 locations sold out immediately.

The preview is dated so that fans can watch the movie starring Robert Pattinson simultaneously with those attending the New York premiere.

The Matt Reeves-directed DC movie opens on March 4, with nationwide previews on March 3.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Rival estimates believe we’re in store for another $100M+ opening with The Batman in the wake of the uber-success of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is on its way to becoming the third highest grossing movie of all-time, beating Avatar‘s $760.5M.

It’s clear, superhero/comic-book movies work during the pandemic at the domestic box office.

The Batman picks up with Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in his second year of fighting crime, watching as he uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Zoë Kravitz is playing Catwoman, with Colin Farrell fully transforming himself into the Penguin. Barry Keoghan, Peter Sarsgaard, Amber Sienna, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro round out the cast.