‘The Batman’ Advance Tickets Go On Sale On Fandango

Tickets for Warner Bros. The Batman are on sale now. The next iteration of the Dark Knight, starring Robert Pattinson and opening on March 4, is expected to surge 2022 moviegoing with an industry estimate 3-day of $100M.

Yesterday we reported that special advance Imax previews in 350 theaters on March 1, timed to the NYC premiere of the Matt Reeves-directed film, sold out in minutes.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 2,000 moviegoers planning to see The Batman on the big screen:

–95% are excited to see Robert Pattinson’s debut as Batman.

–92% are looking forward to Batman’s return to his detective roots.

–82% are looking forward to seeing Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman with a new origin story.

–73% cannot wait to see Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

–61% plan to see The Batman in a premium format like IMAX or Dolby Cinema.

“Fans can’t wait for the first live-action solo Batman movie in ten years,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Matt Reeves’ vision returns us to Batman’s detective roots, and fans will enjoy Robert Pattinson’s grittier and more daring take on Bruce Wayne and The Batman.”