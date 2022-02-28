‘The Baby’: HBO/Sky Horror Comedy Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, First-Look Photos

HBO has set an April premiere date for horror comedy series The Baby, a co-production with Sky. The eight-episode series will debut Sunday, April 24 at 10:30 PM on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

We’re also getting a first look at the series in a teaser trailer (which appropriately begins with a crying baby).

The Baby, from debut screenwriter Siân Robins-Grace, Lucy Gaymer and Cherynobyl producer Sister, is a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.

It stars Michelle De Swarte as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

Amira Ghazalla also stars as Mrs. Eaves, the 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last fifty years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the Baby is, and Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent, to give love and to receive it.

Patrice Naiambana as Natasha’s father Lyle, Sinéad Cusack as her mother Barbara. Shvorne Marks as Mags, Isy Suttie as Rita, Tanya Reynolds as Helen, Seyan Sarvan as Nour, Karl Davies as Jack, and Divian Ladwa as Fooze.



The Baby is a co-production between HBO and Sky and is produced by Sister and Proverbial Pictures. The series is co-created by Robins-Grace and Gaymer; executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear for Sister, Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassell; co-executive produced by Katie Carpenter; produced by Gaymer. The series is directed by Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat and Ella Jones, and written by Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King and Sophie Goodhart.

