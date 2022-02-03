‘That ’90s Show’ Sets Young Cast Led By Callie Haverda As Leia Forman In Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Netflix has assembled the young series regular cast of That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show.

The new group of six teenage friends in Point Place, Wisconsin is led by Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) is set to play Leia, with Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Side Hustle) and Sam Morelos cast as new teen characters opposite fellow series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are reprising their That ’70s Show roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively.

I hear other That ’70s Show cast members, including Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, are in negotiations to recur in the spinoff, which has a 10-episode order.

In That ’90s Show, it’s 1995 in Wisconsin and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Haverda’s Leia Forman is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad. Leia is craving adventure, she’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.

Aufderheide plays Gwen. Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Coronel plays Jay. He is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Donovan plays Nate. The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen, Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Doi plays Ozzie. Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Morelos plays Nikki who is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

The multi-cam That ’90s Show was created by That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.

Aufderheide is repped by CESD, Mitchell Gossett at Industry Entertainment and attorney J.R McGinnis. Haverda is repped by Paradigm and Schuller Talent. Morelos is with Paradigm and De Passe Jones. Donovan is repped by Osbrink and Vault Entertainment.