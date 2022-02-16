‘Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God’ Renewed For Season 2 At Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central is doubling down on its latest late-night show Tha God’s Honest Truth.

Hosted by Lenard ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ McKelvey, the series has been renewed for a second season. It comes after the first season ended its run in December.

The weekly series launched on Friday September 17 at 10pm. It will premiere its second season in the summer and in the meantime McKelvey will host a special series of one-on-one interviews before the show’s return.

McKelvey and the team is also moving studio out of its spot in the old Daily Show studio in Hell’s Kitchen and into a new space.

Exec produced by Stephen Colbert, the show features The Breakfast Club host’s take on social issues with deep dives, sketches, and social experiments. It made its biggest headlines with an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where he pressed her on the power of Senator Joe Manchin and she told him to stop “talking like a Republican”.

Rachael Edwards serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside McKelvey, Colbert, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Licht and Norm Aladjem. Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are building a cultural institution with Tha God’s Honest Truth a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDB infuriate,” said McKelvey. “It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all. Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without. I thanks God for it all.”

“There is no one on television like Charlamagne,” added Colbert. “I’m excited to see what Truths Tha God gets Honest about in Season 2 of TGHT.”

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and it’s struck a chord with audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group and Head of Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation for Paramount+. “We are thrilled to build on our dynamic partnership with Charlamagne, Stephen Colbert, Aaron McGruder, Rachael Edwards and Karen Kinney as we gear up for season two of Tha God’s Honest Truth.”