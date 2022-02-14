Terrence Howard And Cuba Gooding Jr Lead Cast In Horror Pic ‘Skeletons In The Closet’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Terrence Howard (Hustle & Flow, Empire) and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr (Jerry Maguire) are leading the cast in the horror pic Skeletons in the Closet, with shooting to get underway this week in Las Vegas.

Also starring are Clifton Powell (Ray) and Valery M. Ortiz (2 Minutes of Fame).

The film is about the spirit of La Llorona granting a costly wish to the parents of a child by curing her of cancer. In saving the child, the mother of the child suffers the consequences by losing her beloved husband and becoming more evil until she pledges her allegiance to La Llorona. The father ( Howard ) spirals down the path of self-destruction after borrowing hard money from a ruthless mobster to pay the hospital bills for his daughter.

Lance Kawas is directing from a script by Koji Steven Sakai and Joshua A. Cohen. The original story comes from Al Bravo.

Producers are Bravo, Asif Akbar, Sakai, Colin Bates and Stan Erdreich.

Production company Al Bravo Films is in post-production on action movie Mojave Diamonds starring Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Donald Cerrone and Chael Sonnen.