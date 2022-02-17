‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List has a new addendum. Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Chris Pratt.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestseller, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. But as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

‘Garfield’: Chris Pratt To Voice Title Character In Alcon Entertainment’s Animated Film

Amazon

The ensemble cast also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce through Indivisible Productions, alongside Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, writer-showrunner David DiGilio, Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck. TheTerminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Prime Video Signs Multimillion-Pound Shepperton Studios Deal