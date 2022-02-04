‘Tell Me Lies’: Branden Cook, Spencer House & Benjamin Wadsworth Join Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Branden Cook (Industry), Spencer House (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Benjamin Wadsworth (Deadly Class) are set as series regulars opposite Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Cook will play Evan, a kind, intelligent guy who often feels stunted by his father’s success, causing him to sometimes lack motivation. He is overly concerned with being the “nice guy” and puts his friends’ needs before his own – this leads to a repressed anger that might eventually get the better of him.

House will portray Wrigley, the most celebrated athlete on campus and always the life of the party. Although it seems like life is easy for him, his big personality hides a wealth of insecurities.

Wadsworth will play Drew, a college freshman and Wrigley’s younger brother. He is shy but smart, and is used to living in the shadow of Wrigley.

Oppenheimer, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski via their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan for Rebelle Media, and Vice Studios’ Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer for Vice-owned Refinery29. Lovering serves as a consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Cook recurred on Lena Dunham’s Industry for HBO. He also shot a lead role in The CW’s The Lost Boys pilot. He’ll next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air for Apple TV+. Cook is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, Independent Talent Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

House can be seen in the role of Jason on HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife. He was previously a series regular on Netflix’s The Society. His film work includes Small Engine Repair, directed by John Pollono, and Apatow Productions’ The Big Sick, directed by Michael Showalter. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Randi Goldstein.

Wadsworth previously headlined the Syfy series, Deadly Class. He was last seen in Bryan Cranston starrer, Your Honor, for Showtime and will next be seen starring in the Blumhouse horror pic, Unhuman for Epix. He’s repped by Circle of Confusion, United Talent Agency and Myman, Greenspan, Fox.