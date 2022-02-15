‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Villain Movies, ‘Transformers’ Series & More Heading To Paramount+ & Nickelodeon

Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event.

Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service. The upcoming animated movie, which hits theaters in 2023, is produced by Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Jeff Rowe.

Paramount+ also will premiere Blue’s Big City Adventure, a hybrid animated/live action Blue’s Clues & You! movie from Nickelodeon Animation. Blue’s Big City Adventure follows host Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical. It’s set to premiere later this year on the streaming service.

Also set on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon is Transformers: Earthspark series, co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Hasbro’s Entertainment One. It follows a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them. Previously announced Untitled Animated Transformers film, with Josh Cooley attached to direct, will debut in theaters on July 19, 2024 for Paramount Animation and eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio.

They joined previously announced titles for Nickelodeon, including live-action Monster High musical movie and animated series in partnership with Mattel; a Baby Shark feature-length film in development for 2023, co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company; and a theatrical PAW Patrol movie sequel, a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Animation, with distribution by Paramount Pictures, along with a companion first-ever PAW Patrol television series spinoff.

Robbins also noted the success of YA-focused iCarly, the top comedy acquisition driver on Paramount+ last year, and now in production on its second season, opened the door for Paramount+ to program more YA content.

Details of Paramount+’s previously announced YA titles coming to the service in 2022 are below:

· Fantasy Football: This new original live-action movie for Paramount+ follows 16-year-old Amber Coleman (Marsai Martin, “Black-ish”) who discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game. The movie will be produced in partnership with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company, and Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin’s Genius Entertainment.

· Honor Society: A live-action comedic film that follows Honor (Angourie Rice, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Mare of Easttown”), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, “Kick-Ass,” “Superbad”). Honor concocts a plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, “Stranger Things,” “Prank Encounters”). Additional cast members include Armani Jackson (“Chad,” “Palm Trees and Power Lines”) and Amy Keum (“Evil”).

· Hush Hush: A new original live-action film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novels by Becca Fitzpatrick, Hush Hush is a supernatural romance story about the forbidden love between a girl and a fallen angel. Production is slated for 2022 in partnership with BCDF Pictures and Entertainme