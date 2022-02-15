‘Teen Wolf’: Tyler Posey Is Back But Not All Original Cast Members Are Returning For Paramount+ Revival Movie

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is set to reprise his role as Scott McCall in Paramount+’s upcoming movie sequel to the 2011 MTV series. Eleven other series regular and recurring cast members of the original series are set for the full-length reunion film, including Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes and Shelley Hennig, the streamer’s chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation Chris McCarthy announced during today’s ViacomCBS Investors Event.

Missing from the list are former series regulars Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin. I hear Cho and O’Brien are not returning for the revival. There has been chatter that Hoechlin also would not be coming back but his status appears to be in flux. Paramount+ said that additional cast names will be announced.

According to sources, Cho, who is the only actress of color among the four female series regular cast members who played the group of teen friends at the center of the show, was offered half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass. Cho recurred in Season 3 and was a series regular in Seasons 4-5.

In Teen Wolf The Movie, from the series’ developer Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Cast set to reprise their roles include:

● Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

● Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

● Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

● Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

● Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

● Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

● JR Bourne as Chris Argent

● Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton

● Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

● Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

● Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

● Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

As previously announced, under the partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios, Davis will also write and executive produce an all-new series, Wolf Pack, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action Æon Flux for Paramount+. All three titles will be available on Paramount+. The entire 100-episode Teen Wolf library is also available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+,” said McCarthy, who also serves as President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

