‘Teen Titans Go!’ Renewed For Season 8 By Cartoon Network; ‘Mayhem In The Multiverse’ TV Movie Gets Trailer & Premiere Date

Teen Titans Go! will be back for more action as Cartoon Network said Monday that it has renewed the animated series for Season 8.

Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off. Inspired by and featuring the principal voice cast of the original Teen Titans series, the character-driven comedy based on DC characters focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision.

With epic staring contests to decide who does the laundry, a series of quests and battles to construct the perfect sandwich or fighting crime in Jump City, one thing is for sure — these Titans are always ready for an adventure, inside the house and out.

Related Story Olivia Nuzzi Developing Pitch-Black Satirical DC Drama At AMC

Season 8 will debut later this year with more characters from the DC Universe including Beard Hunter, King Shark and others and will bring the series to its 400th-episode milestone. Teen Titans Go! is the longest-running animated series in DC history.

“The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive superhero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.”

The voice cast includes Tara Strong, Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton and Hynden Walch. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros Animation. Executive producers include Michail and Register.

Also coming down the Teen Titans Go! pipeline are updates for the upcoming TV movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Set to release first on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on May 24 then on Cartoon Network on May 28, Mayhem in the Multiverse will see the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls reunite to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super Villains.

The logline for the TV movie, which comes to HBO Max on June 28: “With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!”

The voice cast of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse includes Kimberly Brooks, Keith Ferguson, Will Friedle, Grey Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Max Mittleman, Jessica McKenna, Alexander Polinsky, Missi Pyle, Nicole Sullivan, Cree Summer, Fred Tatasciore, Myrna Velasco and Kari Wahlgren.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is directed by Matt Peters and Katie Rice from a script by Jase Ricci. Producers are Jeff Curtis and Ricci. Supervising producer is James Tucker. Register is executive producer.

Watch the trailer for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse below.