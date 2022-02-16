‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Renewed For Season 2 By MTV; ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 11 Gets Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom: Family Reunion will return for more drama at MTV, which has renewed the spinoff series for Season 2.

In the MTV series, which premiered earlier in January, cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama. The current cast features Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Farrah Abraham. The Season 2 cast will be revealed at a later date.

Adding to MTV’s Teen Mom slate will also be the return of Teen Mom 2. MTV shared that Teen Mom 2, will return for its 11th season on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the upcoming season, Ashley, Briana, Jade, Kail and Leah navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives. Through their highs and lows they’ve learned that motherhood is doing what’s best for their kids, which comes at no easy cost. From new relationships and break-ups to lawsuits and recovery, this season is full of surprises not to be missed. Watch a teaser for Teen Mom 2‘s upcoming chapter above.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom 2 are executive produced for MTV by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik.