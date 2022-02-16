‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea & Cole DeBoer To Headline ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’ Home Reno Show For HGTV

Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have embarked on a new adventure with HGTV. The network has given a series greenlight to Farmhouse Fabulous (working title), a new renovation and design show featuring the couple for premiere in spring 2023.

The six-episode, hourlong Farmhouse Fabulous (wt) will follow the South Dakota business owners as they help families renovate their homes.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” said Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production, HGTV. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

Per HGTV, with Cole’s construction experience and Chelsea’s bold instincts for design, as well as the unwavering support of their families, including Chelsea’s father, Randy, the couple are prepared to juggle their busy family life and start their own business.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” said Cole.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up–with four kids in tow– showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” added Chelsea.

Farmhouse Fabulous (wt) is produced by RTR Media.