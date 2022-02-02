‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’: Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell To Star In ‘TWD’ Spinoff

The initial cast has been announced for Tales of the Walking Dead, AMC’s new spinoff series set in The Walking Dead universe. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers) and Jillian Bell (Rough Night) have been tapped to star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology series.

Additionally, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) have been tapped to direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes.

Each one-hour standalone episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series. It’s set to premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+.

The series will be executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, writer-producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said Gimple.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen,” said Powell.

Edwards will next be seen in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, and Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. He is repped by Gersh and Lovett management.

Upcoming for Parker is the HBO Max limited The Staircase, and the feature Disappointment Blvd for A24. Repped by Gersh, she was most recently seen in Netflix’s Lost In Space.

Crews is the author of Tough: My Journey to True Power and has appeared in numerous series, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.

Liu will be seen opposite Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s upcoming series Dead Ringers. She can also be seen as Kiki in the HBO Max series Hacks, opposite Jean Smart. She recently recurred on AMC’s Better Call Saul and starred opposite Kal Penn in NBC’s Sunnyside. Liu is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Bell’s credits include Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night, Idiotsitter and Workaholics, among others. She is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Chad Christopher.