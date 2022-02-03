Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey Simon Rex & Others Set For Bron’s ‘National Anthem’

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey are set to star in Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem from Bron Studios.

The film is a Page Fifty-Four Pictures and Bron Studios production in association with Creative Wealth Media. Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks and Bron Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert are producing. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is an executive producer. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serves as a consultant on the film.

The film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.

Related Story Jonathan Kier Set As President Of Bron Releasing As Part Of Sales Push & Upgrade Productions Alliance

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast,” says Tost. “I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

The film will be shot on location with the support of the New Mexico Film Office.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tony – as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey and the rest of this great cast – on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival. I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary,” Bron’s Gilbert said.

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Hauser is represented by CAA, Artists First & SRDA, Halsey by Antipop and WME, and Rex is repped by Buchwald and Range Media Partners.