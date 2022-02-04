SXSW Midnight Premiere ‘Deadstream’ Boarded By Blue Finch

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded worldwide rights to horror-comedy Deadstream, which will premiere in the midnight section at SXSW this year.

The film is the directorial debut from husband and wife duo Vanessa and Joseph Winter. It follows a disgraced internet personality who tries to win back his fans by live-streaming himself at an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally annoys a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.

According to the filmmakers, the pic is a homage to The Evil Dead and comes from a fascination with toxic internet culture and a love for low-budget 80s creature features.

“We fell in love with Deadstream upon seeing an early cut; an original genre film that successfully straddles the fine line between laugh out loud comedy and twisted shocks. Vanessa and Joseph are hugely talented filmmakers that the genre world should take note of,” said Blue Finch’s Mike Chapman.

“We are thrilled that our debut feature Deadstream will have its world premiere at SXSW. Mike Chapman and Fatima Hayward at Blue Finch have been such great creative collaborators. Their enthusiasm is contagious. We couldn’t be happier with our decision to partner with Blue Finch,” jointly added Vanessa and Joseph Winter.