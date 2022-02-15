‘Super Pumped’ Renewed For Season 2 At Showtime; Anthology Series To Tackle Facebook As Network Starts Meta Battle With HBO

Let the wars begin.

Showtime will tackle the topic of the social media platform after renewing its anthology series Super Pumped for a second season. The premium network is basing the Season 2 of the show from Billions exec producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter on Mike Isaac’s upcoming book.

The news comes days after rival HBO closed a deal for Doomsday Machine, a limited series about the embattled tech giant with Claire Foy attached to star as COO Sheryl Sandberg.

The second season of Super Pumped will focus on the relationship between Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg, which is at the center of its transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.

Each season of Super Pumped features a new cast of actors and will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. Season 1 stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman in the story of rideshare app Uber and its hard-charging CEO Travis Kalanick.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, based on Isaac’s book, is set to premiere at 10 p.m. February 27

The second season will continue to see Koppelman, Levien and Schacter write, exec produce and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff will also serve as executive producer on the series, which is produced by Showtime and forms part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network.

