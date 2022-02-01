Super Bowl Pregame Performers Span Country, R&B, Gospel & ASL

The players are set for the Super Bowl — pregame show, that is.

The NFL said Tuesday that country star Mickey Guyton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LVI on February 13, and R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will belt out “America the Beautiful.” Sandra Mae Frank, who plays Dr. Wilder on NBC’s New Amsterdam, is set to perform both songs in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

Also set to take the pregame stage is veteran gospel duo Mary Mary, who will accompanied by the LA Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Zedd is your pregame DJ.

NBC will telecast the Big Game from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles. The NFL championship will pit the hometown Los Angeles Rams against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The game also will air on Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.

The league said back in September that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The quintet, which never have appeared together onstage, have 43 Grammys and 22 No. 1 albums among them.