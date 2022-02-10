Super Bowl May Be Disruption Target By Trucker Protests Mimicking Canada “Freedom Convoy”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a memo that it has received reports truck drivers may attempt to block roads at major events to protest vaccine mandates. This Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium is a likely target, according to an internal memo cited by several major media outlets.
Also potentially a target is President Biden’s March 1 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.
The DHS memo was issued Tuesday by the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Current and Emerging Threats Center. While there are no threats of violence mentioned, the memo claims anything that happens could “severely disrupt” traffic, emergency routes, and federal government operations.
Like the Canada Freedom Convoy protests that snowballed as truckers joined in, social media posts indicate US truckers will start protests in California and journey to Washington, D.C., adding more truckers, the memo says. In Canada, the Freedom Convoy has been disruptive to traffic on the border and in the capital city of Ottawa.
The DHS memo said that social media posts with the hashtags #ShutDownSuperBowl and #SuperBowlTrafficking have been observed. The posts allegedly contained instructions on how an anonymous trucker convoy could disrupt the Super Bowl’s security operations.
On February 6, officials claimed to have discovered a flier posted online that said “Shut Down the Super Bowl,” with details of a “medical freedom demonstration” near SoFi Stadium on the day of the game.
Along with the posts, screenshots of maps with directions from Los Angeles to D.C. were also posted.
DHS claims it has more than 500 people who will be supporting security at SoFI Stadium.
