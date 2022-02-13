The largest legal game bet ever placed took place on Friday, when Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, known better as “Mattress Mack,” laid down $5 million on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. McIngvale has made similar big bets in the past, using them as hedge for special promotion for his mattress company, which offers customers a refund on purchases of more than $3,000 if McIngvale’s pick wins.

A bettor in Las Vegas placed three $1 million bets on the Rams on Saturday, betting on outcomes in the first quarter, and the over/under for the first half, hedging on the high and low scores for the first half.

 