Sundance Institute & Adobe Launch 2022 Short Film Challenge

The Sundance Institute and Adobe said Monday that their 2022 Sundance Ignite x Adobe Short Film Challenge, aimed at emerging narrative and documentary filmmakers ages 18 to 25 looking to take their careers to the next level, will run from February 14-March 14.

Those interested in a year-long Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship, offering access to mentorships, resources and the chance to attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as part of 2022’s cohort of 10, can submit their short films by uploading them to the Sundance Institute’s digital platform, Sundance Collab. Those chosen as fellows will also receive a $2,000 artist grant and complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Shorts must be between one and 15 minutes in length to be eligible. Submissions aren’t being limited to any genre or topic; the only requirement is that they represent the filmmaker’s perspective as an artist. Applicants must also submit materials in support of a new project they intend to work on throughout the fellowship.

The Sundance Ignite program identifies and supports new voices and talent by providing artistic and professional development that will help them advance to the next stage of their careers. The fellowship kicks off with a weeklong digital lab orienting filmmakers to the fellowship and year ahead.

More information on the program can be found here.