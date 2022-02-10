ABC Gives Unprecedented Boost To Oscar-Nominated ‘Summer Of Soul’: Primetime TV Slot Ahead Of Academy Awards

Academy Award-nominated documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is getting a remarkable boost for its Oscar chances – a premiere on network television.

Disney-owned ABC announced it will air the film directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in primetime on Sunday, February 20. The documentary, about the long-overlooked Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, comes from Disney’s Onyx Collective, Searchlight Pictures and Hulu. Summer of Soul began streaming on Hulu last July, simultaneously with its theatrical release.

“In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary – part music film, part historical record – created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion,” ABC noted in a release. “Over the course of six weeks in summer 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten – until now.”

Mavis Staples and Mahalia Jackson perform at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 Onyx Collective/Hulu/Searchlight Pictures

The news qualifies as extraordinary in more than one respect. It’s unprecedented for an Oscar-nominated documentary to get a primetime network premiere leading up to the Academy Awards (final Oscar voting begins March 17). Not only that, but the very reason hardly anyone – even Questlove himself, before he began work on the documentary – knew about the Harlem Cultural Festival is that network executives back in the day passed on the opportunity to package the concert footage into a TV special. That fact explains the film’s subtitle, “(…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The original concert footage, shot by Hal Tulchin, remained essentially dormant for half a century, a goldmine of performances by leading Black artists from a young Stevie Wonder to David Ruffin, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone and many others. Woodstock, held that same summer, became a defining cultural moment for the country, but lacking similar media attention, the Harlem Cultural Festival never got the chance to achieve the same kind of significance.

“This film is about healing,” Questlove told Deadline in an interview just after the Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning. “The intention of the film was that the world could see this joy, this beauty and the vision and the boldness and the bravery to try to organize [the concert series]. Even though it took 50 years for it to get to this place, it finally found its place in the sun.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director of Summer of Soul Robert Benavides/Sony Pictures Classics

Summer of Soul premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. documentary and the Audience Award.

“The film has swept the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards with wins in all six categories for which it was nominated,” ABC noted, “including Best Documentary Feature and Best Director.”

The film is nominated for a Producers Guild of America Award, and Questlove has also been nominated for a Directors Guild Award. It’s contending in four categories at the upcoming IDA Awards, as well as for a Grammy as Best Music Film.

Questlove is an author, hip hop historian, DJ, and a leader of The Roots, The Tonight Show house band. But it took some convincing to get him to assume the helm on Summer of Soul, given that he hadn’t directed a film before.

He told Deadline, “I came into it very nervous, extremely nervous, [wondering] ‘Do I have the power to really tell a compelling story and really reach people in their heart?’

The uniquely important nature of the project ultimately persuaded him to make the leap. “For me,” he said, “It’s just about restoring history.”