‘Succession’: HBO To Take Creator Jesse Armstrong’s Lead On An End Date

Succession boss Jesse Armstrong has said that there’s going to be a very definite moment when the story of Logan Roy and his rotten cabal is over and HBO is taking its lead from its creator.

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said a decision as to whether the upcoming fourth season of the power battle drama would be its last hasn’t been made yet.

“That’s something that we would take Jesse’s lead on. I think he wanted to go into the writers’ room – they’re breaking the fourth season now – and go in with all options open. We’ll hear from him whatever he decides… that’s a decision that I think is best made by him.”

Armstrong told The New Statesman that the Brian Cox-fronted series “can’t go on too long”.

Similarly, writer Georgia Pritchett told The Times that she thought the “maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four”, while Cox told GQ that there are “possibly two more series and then I think we’re done”.

The series, which also stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, was handed an early renewal, two episodes in to its third season after returning with a 13% increase in viewership from its season two premiere.

The end of the third season pointed to a particularly grisly escalation of the Roy family civil war.

Succession also stars Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Showrunner Armstrong exec produces alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.