Streaming Bundle Philo Makes ‘Boss Moves’ Its First Original Series, With ‘Love And Hip Hop’s Rasheeda Frost & Lifestyle Specialist Kin

Philo , which launched nationally in 2017 as a lower-cost streaming bundle of non-sports entertainment channels, has set its first original series, Boss Moves

The series features Love and Hip-Hop star Rasheeda Frost , aka Rasheeda, and is a co-production with lifestyle programmer Kin . With content across social, digital, linear and streaming platforms, Kin shows center on a diverse talent roster including Tia Mowry, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Angela Simmons. The company last week set a separate programming deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul, a new ad-supported streaming service with an emphasis on female programming.

New episodes of Boss Moves will be released for Philo subscribers each week, starting in April. While the streaming window is exclusive to Philo, the show will also be available on Kin’s social media channels. The debut season of 12 half-hour episodes will start shooting in Atlanta in the coming days. Episodes will see Rasheeda bring viewers into her home and business operations. In addition to entertainment, she is involved with the Frost Bistro & Bar as well as real estate through the purchase of a home in the Bahamas.

Along with the new series, the companies reached a deal for 65 hours of Kin’s female-skewing lifestyle content to be available on demand. The roster of titles includes Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Really, Truly, Maybe with Christina Milian, and Heart of the Batter with Jordin Sparks. The Kin library will be available as part of Philo ’s base package, which costs $25 a month.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kin’s entertaining and diverse content to our platform for our subscribers,” Philo COO Mike Keyserling said. “Kin’s programming, which specifically focuses on entrepreneurship and female empowerment, is a great fit for Philo ’s community.”

Kin COO Tejal Ajmera said the company “creates programming that resonates with women of all backgrounds, wherever they are watching. We are excited to debut Boss Moves with Philo and are confident it will attract audiences looking for strong, talented, and diverse talent.”

Philo first launched more than a decade ago as a streaming solution for college students looking for alternatives to traditional cable. CEO Andrew McCollum, a co-founder of Facebook, took the helm of the company years after it had made inroads on campuses and led a nationwide commercial launch in 2017. The company said last year it had reached 800,000 subscribers. Without sports, which have long driven up the cost of pay-TV, Philo says it is better able to manage programming costs and maintain a lower price point.