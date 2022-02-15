‘Strays’: Universal Dates Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx & Will Forte Comedy For Summer 2023

Universal will open their animated dog comedy Strays on Friday, June 9, 2023. The studio already had dibs on the releases date; a weekend they’re sharing with Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The live-acton/CGI hybrid directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) follows a dog who gets revenge on the dirtbag owner who ditched him.

Pic, written by Dan Perrault (American Vandal) stars Will Ferrell, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Will Forte.

Pic is produced by Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Louis Leterrier (Lupin, Now You See Me), Dan Perrault and Lord Miller partners Phil Lord and Chris Miller and their production co’s President of Film, Aditya Sood (The Martian).

Jessica Switch (Unpregnant) will executive produce and Julia Hammer (upcoming Luckiest Girl Alive) will co-produce for Picturestart. Nikki Baida will executive produce for Lord Miller. Universal picked up Strays from Picturestart and Lord Miller in a preemptive situation earlier this year.