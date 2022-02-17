Steve Salas Dies: Cofounder Of Chicano R&B Band Tierra Was 69

Steve Salas, a cofounder of the Los Angeles R&B band Tierra and an activist in Chicano politics, died Thurday morning at age 69, according to his family. Salas had been battling myeloma for two years and recently contracted COVID-19.

Salas was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Lincoln Heights to Mexican American parents. Together with his brother, Rudy, they began performing at local parties.

“Steve and Rudy created the soundtrack for many people’s lives, and we are so grateful to everyone who loved their music,” band and family members said in a statement on Facebook. “The Salas Brothers left an indelible mark on the history of Chicano music with Tierra.”